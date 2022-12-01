Revealed the names of the winners of the second edition from Bologna Game Farm, a project for the development of the videogame sector promoted by the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipality of Bologna, coordinated by the Municipality of Bologna as part of the actions to support the cultural and creative industries in collaboration with IncrediBOL! and ART-ER S.Cons.pA and created with IIDEA – Italian Interactive & Digital Entertainment Association: Farafter, Monster chef, The first hand and Ryoko.

The honorees were unveiled during an event held at the Farnese Chapel of Palazzo d’Accursio in Bologan, where some data on the video game industry of the region were also presented:

“A report on the videogame sector in Emilia Romagna carried out in 2021 reports that 18% of Italian videogame development studios reside in this territory. Some of these operate on mobile, the largest and fastest growing segment in the videogame industry , which can allow for the development of relationships with the innovation ecosystem by favoring intersections with other sectors.”

The four selected development teams will receive a grant of €30,000 each and a tailor-made acceleration path to develop video game projects with an adequate marketing strategy by IIDEA professionals.

We read i details on the winning projects:

Sabatino Panella (Cesenatico – FC) with the project FARAFTER, an open-world Single-player RPG video game, with turn-based combat system. The game, whose graphics are based on pixel art, focuses on the player’s ability to influence events in the game world with different choice trees and complex morality systems.

Gregorio Zanacchi Nuti (Bologna) with the project MONSTER CHEF, a hack and slash roguelike video game with management components. Players impersonate Lunch, a novice of the Order of the Good Fork, a prestigious organization of warrior cooks. The aim of the game is to help the protagonist manage an inn and satisfy the palates (refined and not) of the inhabitants of the world of Delizia, creating dishes that use fantasy monsters as ingredients.

Nonstudio (Cesenatico – FC) with the project THE FIRST HANDa humorous roguelike deckbuilder video game that takes the player into the original world of Zirria where, after centuries of peace, something is changing and it’s up to the player to investigate: exploring, creating his own small empire, growing his power and defeating his enemies to strokes of rock, paper and scissors.

Melania Ugolini Studio (Sant’Agata Feltria – RN) with the project RYOKO, a side-scrolling puzzle adventure video game with platform parts. The protagonist is Ryoko, an apprentice priestess of light capable of using torii to reach a parallel reality to the known world: the world of spirits.

Let’s read more details about the initiative:

The acceleration path will begin in January at the Serre di Art-ER, a space dedicated to innovative startups and hubs of the regional ecosystem to support business creation. The coaching will be managed by IIDEA through local members, with the coordination of Ivan Venturi and the tutors Luca Marchetti and Gerardo Verna and the involvement of the network of IIDEA members.

The targets of Bologna Game Farm, one of the first video game accelerators in Italy, are the consolidation and professionalization of the video game sector in Emilia-Romagna, the confirmation of the importance of this sector as a cultural factor and an element of economic growth of the regional production system as well as the socialization and inclusion. Furthermore, the relationship between the video game sector of Emilia Romagna, the other productive sectors of the area and the players in the regional innovation ecosystem is constantly promoted through the Bologna Game Farm.

The presentation was attended by Rosa Grimaldi, delegate of the mayor for cultural and creative industries; Angelica Laterza, Head of Support for the implementation of the Smart Specialization Strategy of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Giorgia Boldrini, director of the culture and creativity sector of the Municipality of Bologna; Marina Silverii, Operations Director of Art-ER; Thalita Malago, General Manager of IIDEA – Italian Interactive & Digital Entertainment Association; Ivan Venturi, coordinator of the acceleration path.