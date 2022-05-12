The acceleration path of Bologna

Game Farm is a new project for the development of the videogame sector promoted by the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipality of Bologna, coordinated by IncrediBOL! and ART-ER S. Cons. p. A., and created in collaboration with IIDEA – Italian Interactive & Digital Entertainment Association. Bologna Game Farm accompanied the creation of four vertical slices of video games ready to be presented at trade fairs with the aim of identifying a publisher who will lead them to marketing. It is about Spanky’s Bat-a-Swing by Green Flamingo, Basketball Party by Orbital games, Flagship by Magari and Gladiator’s Wheels by DreamBits Studio. The games will be presented by the relevant teams on May 13 in the Farnese Chapel on the second floor of Palazzo d’Accursio during a day of discussion on policies and actions for the videogame sector in Emilia Romagna. Details to this link.

The morning session will see the participation of Rosa Grimaldi, delegate of the Mayor to the ICC, Municipality of Bologna, Mauro Felicori, Councilor for Culture and Landscape of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Giorgia Boldrini, Director of the Culture and Creativity Sector of the Municipality of Bologna, Marina Silverii, ART-ER Operations Director and Thalita Malagò General Manager of IIDEA – Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association. In the afternoon, one will follow roundup of videogame projects on the national scene between successful cases and new releases by Developarty. The videogame projects of the first edition of Bologna Game Farm were selected last year through a public notice and benefited from the acceleration path at the Art-ER greenhouses in the Giardini Margherita by IIDEA, with the tutoring of the experts Luca Marchetti and Gianluca Marani and the coordination of Ivan Venturi, and a cash contribution of 30,000 euros each. The projects were also realized thanks to the partnerships with Acer and Epic Games.