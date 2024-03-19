The Bologna Game Farm 2024, now in its third edition, continues even after the nomination of the 4 winning teams: how are things going for these young promises from the world of video game developers? Let's find out together.

As reported in an official press release from Bologna Game Farm, the 4 development teams have just finished the first phase of the program

of acceleration: but what exactly does it consist of?

in these two months of acceleration the teams had the opportunity to achieve the first fundamental objectives:

– clearly define the different roles and respective tasks within each team

– do an initial and careful review of the game

– establish budget and timeline for the production of the prototype.

In short, this is a fundamental phase for the solid development of promising teams. All projects were supported by mentorship meetings, which involved: the lawyer Raffaella Pellegrino, partner of IncrediBOL! – CREATIVE INNOVATION OF BOLogna, which explored with the teams the aspects of intellectual property and copyright applied to the video game sector.

Nicola Zonca of Native Prime, Andrea Pelizzardi and Daniele Bacci of Power Up Team, who analyzed localization in video games and explored the different aspects of self-publishing.

Marco Ponte, Fabio Respighi and Giulia Capacci of Nacon Studio Milan, who examined the game on the producing side and discussed the roadmap of the 4 winning projects; Andrea Tabacco and Lara Giannotti of AntabStudio, who spoke with the visual tech design teams of the various projects.

Eleonora Vecchi and Cristian Gambadori of Bad Vices Games, authors of Ravenous Devilswho addressed the topic of self-publishing with the teams and Andrea Basilio and Michele Caletti from Milestone, who with their mentorship analyzed the topic of game design of the 4 accelerated video games.