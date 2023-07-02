Giovanni Fabbian is currently one of the most sought-after young players on the market. Inter in 2022-23 sent him to gain experience at Reggina where he played in an important Serie B championship, with 8 goals scored in 36 games. He has returned to the Nerazzurri base, but he will pack his bags again. Not because Zhang’s club doesn’t believe in him. On the contrary, the managers of viale della Liberazione want him to gain experience playing in Serie A, but do not intend to sell him outright because they believe he could be a very interesting prospect, a potential starter in the midfield thanks to his physique and his sense of goal.

ALL IN A LINE

—

Fabbian could start the season at Simone Inzaghi’s court to be evaluated by the Piacenza coach who, however, has always preferred to rely on more experienced elements in the last two seasons. Asllani knows something about it, who hasn’t collected many minutes despite a decent 2021-22 in Empoli. That’s why the management has the idea of ​​sending him to the top flight to gain experience before giving him back a Nerazzurri shirt to keep him at Pinetina. Who wants Fabbian? Inter are spoiled for choice: Frosinone, Bologna, Atalanta and Genoa have asked for information about him, but Lecce has also sent interest from him. Inter will evaluate which is the tactically best solution for the boy whose opinion will still have an important weight. On the other hand, there is no discussion of the formula: he will be loaned with the right of redemption and against redemption or outright loan. Because the Viale della Liberazione club doesn’t want to sell him outright. Fabbian is part of the future project like Oristanio and Valentin Carboni.