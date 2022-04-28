The team visiting the technician hospitalized for a recurrence of the disease. And he from the window: “Last time you had to be forgiven. This time … I love you!”

Under the window, as in September 2019. A serenade for a technician who last night, after the victory, was moved with the team via skype. A more or less planned blitz but, as always, done with the heart. The Bologna, after the finishing of this morning’s unloading, had lunch and came as a block under the window where Sinisa Mihajlovic is staying at the Sant’Orsola Hospital in Bologna.

Like the first time – As happened on that September 15, 2019 after winning in Brescia, the team decided – again after an exciting victory, this time more prestigious – to visit their technician hospitalized in the “Seragnoli” Department since March 29 to fight a new possibility of leukemia regrowth. The bus parked on via Massarenti at 12.30 and the team, led by Dr. Sisca and parading towards the department, once again showed the desire to be close to their technician. See also Charlotte vs Atlanta United: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and forecast

The emotion – “So you make me cry” Sinisa says as the team sings “Sini on fire”. “The other time after Brescia you came to clear your conscience, now you deserve it. You made me ten years younger, I love you ”. She then she pulls up the hood of the sweatshirt, covers the tears and returns. While Arnautovic and Tanjga yell at him something in store. A battle cry.

