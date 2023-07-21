The rossoblùs are keeping the front that leads to the former Juventus player open, but the signing should be reduced. On the Rossoneri, however, the crux is the formula
– Valles (Bolzano)
Thiago Motta looks for laterals, a defensive player on the left and two attackers on both sides. On 11 July, Bologna probed Fodé Ballo-Touré but the salary was deemed too high to be able to engage Milan’s left fullback, with whom Saputo’s club has had repeated contacts. The story still goes on and Ballo-Touré is still at stake… but in the meantime between a confirmed signing (2 million), and meddling (especially Nice) the square has not yet been found. Yet the Fodé-idea has been around for at least ten days, it resists, also due to being now out of the Milanist avenues and having said that by now Motta has lost hope as far as Cambiaso is concerned. What is the problem for Bologna in being able to engage Ballo-Tourè? The formula: Milan would like to sell him definitively for 4-5 million euros while Bologna would like an annual loan. Nice are a strong contender, but it’s not just the French club that exist.
bern: you can
—
Moral: after making Oussama El Azzouzi official (“I’m a midfielder who likes to recover balls, I pass the ball well and I’m strong in duels” said the Dutch naturalized Moroccan to the club’s thematic channel) there is confirmation that Bologna is trying to hook Federico Bernardeschi. An economic effort by the player is needed, also because “Berna” (desiring to return to Italy, also approached to other squares) would have given his assent to an experience in Bologna with Motta that he has already had the opportunity to know at the time of the national team. The rossoblù club is studying the right strategy, they still need time.
Fantasy Championship, the Official Fantaconcorso of Gazzetta, over 2000 prizes for a total value of €300,000! Challenge the best fantasy coaches and own goals. Play now
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Bologna #Bernardeschi #BalloTouré #track #alive
Leave a Reply