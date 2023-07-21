Thiago Motta looks for laterals, a defensive player on the left and two attackers on both sides. On 11 July, Bologna probed Fodé Ballo-Touré but the salary was deemed too high to be able to engage Milan’s left fullback, with whom Saputo’s club has had repeated contacts. The story still goes on and Ballo-Touré is still at stake… but in the meantime between a confirmed signing (2 million), and meddling (especially Nice) the square has not yet been found. Yet the Fodé-idea has been around for at least ten days, it resists, also due to being now out of the Milanist avenues and having said that by now Motta has lost hope as far as Cambiaso is concerned. What is the problem for Bologna in being able to engage Ballo-Tourè? The formula: Milan would like to sell him definitively for 4-5 million euros while Bologna would like an annual loan. Nice are a strong contender, but it’s not just the French club that exist.