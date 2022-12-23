Bologna, fortune teller evades taxes for one million euros in six years

The soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza of Bologna discovered that a self-styled fortune teller defrauded her customers, as well as evading the tax authorities for six years up to one million euros.

The lady Rita Laffi worked in Zola Predosa, in the province of Bologna. She sold miraculous lucky charms to her customers at very high prices, she offered them magical rituals of protection. The tax authorities escaped it thanks to the substantial payments collected in the black.

The investigation by the economic-financial police nucleus began at the end of last year and made it possible to reconstruct the huge collections deriving from the many activities carried out by the woman.

The Fiamme Gialle identified 100 regular customers, most of whom in conditions of absolute emotional fragility. Which, on a monthly or weekly basis, required the “magical services”.

Thanks to the wealth accumulated over the years, the fortuneteller had a very high standard of living. In addition to designer clothes and trips around the world, she owned a villa with a swimming pool, sauna and gym. v

During a search, the nose of the cash dog Westy – a German shepherd specialized in sniffing out the smell of watermarked paper and the inks used for printing banknotes – made it possible to discover cash hidden in the wardrobe of one of the bedrooms ( around 7,000 euros, in large denomination banknotes, many of which are worth 500 euros).

The Judicial Authority therefore ordered the preventive seizure of the movable and immovable property attributable to her, up to the amount of the profit from the crime, quantified at 200 thousand euros.