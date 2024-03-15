Bologna: fire in an apartment, three children dead

A fire during the night in an apartment in via Bertocchi in Bologna caused the death of three children. This was confirmed by the firefighters who intervened on site.

Bologna fire: the mother of the three children also died

The mother of the three children, all four victims of a fire that broke out during the night in an apartment in via Bertocchi, on the outskirts of Bologna, also died. The 32-year-old woman of Romanian origins was rushed to hospital, but her condition immediately appeared very serious. The three dead children were aged 2 (the twins) and 6. Investigations into the dynamics of the fire are still underway, which from initial findings could have been caused by an electric heater. Firefighters on site. The prosecutor's office has opened a case.

Fire in Bologna: Lepore, pain and condolences for the city

“I express the city's deep pain and condolences for this terrible tragedy, which has shattered the life of a young family. We look forward to hearing, from the ongoing investigations, more details on the causes of the fire and the identity of the people involved. To the family members and our heartfelt and active closeness goes to the loved ones of those affected.” The mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore says this on the fire in via Bertocchi where a woman and her three young children died. The president of the Borgo Panigale-Reno district Elena Gaggioli arrived on site.