In Bologna, a 16-year-old died from stab wounds received during a fight between minors

A boy of 16 years old he died after being stabbed during a fight that took place last night in via Piave, in the Saffi area Bologna. Another 17-year-old was injured. The alarm was raised around 10:30 p.m. by some residents who heard cries for help coming from the street. Police and 118 intervened on the scene but the 16-year-old died during transport to the nearby Maggiore hospital.

At the moment the investigators are collecting the testimonies of those present and analyzing the images of the surveillance cameras that are in the area to reconstruct the motive of the fight. The police have however recovered the knife used by the attacker. At the moment it has been a minor arrested.