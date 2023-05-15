“Thiago? As far as we are concerned, he stays with us and I hope that he too has the conviction to continue this journey with us ”. The managing director of Bologna Claudio Fenucci spoke on the sidelines of the Bulgarelli Award at the Sala Borsa, right in the city centre. “Now the coach and the team are focused on the end of the season – says the club’s CEO -. We are still in the running for eighth place, which is an important milestone. There is time at the end of the championship to outline strategies for next season. Will Thiago stay? As far as we are concerned, definitely yes, beyond the contract, then I hope there is also from him as per our conviction to make the journey together. Planning for next season is underway, Sartori and his team are hard at work, we’ve seen 1400 games live this year. The names of the reinforcements are there, to talk to the coach we are waiting for the end of the season”.