The Rossoblù’s CEO on the future of the Italian-Brazilian coach: “Concentrate on the season finale, but with an eye already on the next one…”
“Thiago? As far as we are concerned, he stays with us and I hope that he too has the conviction to continue this journey with us ”. The managing director of Bologna Claudio Fenucci spoke on the sidelines of the Bulgarelli Award at the Sala Borsa, right in the city centre. “Now the coach and the team are focused on the end of the season – says the club’s CEO -. We are still in the running for eighth place, which is an important milestone. There is time at the end of the championship to outline strategies for next season. Will Thiago stay? As far as we are concerned, definitely yes, beyond the contract, then I hope there is also from him as per our conviction to make the journey together. Planning for next season is underway, Sartori and his team are hard at work, we’ve seen 1400 games live this year. The names of the reinforcements are there, to talk to the coach we are waiting for the end of the season”.
Renewals and Arnautovic
Then, the knots related to the contract extensions of Dominguez and Orsolini, expiring in 2024 and poised between transfer and signature. “We are awaiting a new meeting with their agents – adds Fenucci -, we have made our offers, we have proposed a renewal at the highest levels that the club can afford today. A ceiling has been set beyond which we don’t want to go, they know it, to continue together we need will on both sides, they are giving it their all to meet our requests, we have given it, there is still a some distance, let’s see if this distance can be filled in the next month. Arna? It’s a point of reference like any other for this season finale. Thiago rightly says “let’s think about the next match”, in Cremona, and let’s hope that Arnautovic and the others will let us win this match”.
