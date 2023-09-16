SI sat so calmly. I was doing Puzzle Week. indeed, I had just begun – as I say – to “break the face” of Alessandro Bartezzaghi, that devil who creates the big scheme every seven days. I was saying, “Today is my day.” In these moments, I don’t want a fly to fly! Instead, the cell phone rings. A voice: «Scariolo exonerated». Obviously, no more crosswords. Your mind immediately goes elsewhere and asks the questions: what will be the reason? What will Sergio do? Why at this time, on the eve of the championship? What impact will it have on the team? About the championship? About the Euroleague? And will something happen on the market? Of course, I don’t even have an answer. How did this happen? As the legendary lawyer Porelli once told me, when he was my boss at Virtus and I was his coach: «A contract is nothing more than the good will of both parties». He wanted to say that both the club and the coach must be happy or satisfied or both. It is clear that this “good will” was no longer there. It’s also logical: if one side isn’t happy, the other side isn’t necessarily happy either. Here the only word “consensual” is missing. But it is, for me, clear that the relationship between the two parties had deteriorated and I don’t think it’s a recent feeling.