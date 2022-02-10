Bologna, the Court asks for the suspension of parental authority: the No Vax parents hindered the operation of their son

The Juvenile Court of Bologna has parental authority temporarily suspended to the relatives of the child from Modena who for religious reasons they want the blood of the transfusions necessary for a delicate surgery, to cure him of a heart disease, to be taken from not vaccinated against Covid-19.

As ANSA reconstructs, on 2 February the Prosecutor for minors had filed an appeal. According to what has been learned, the social service responsible for the area has been appointed guardian. In recent days, the tutelary judge of Modena had accepted the reasons of the polyclinic Sant’Orsola on the need for surgery and the safety of blood.

The Sant’Orsola, with the support of the transfusion center, had called into question the observance of the protocols of the law, opposing the parents’ request for the urgency of the intervention.

See also Kindergarten and first-cycle students are the most committed to "attendance"











