Bologna embraces Sinisa again: thrilling ovation at Dall’Ara

After 3 months Mihajlovic returns to the bench to train and see his Bologna, against Cosenza in the Coppa Italia round. And he does it at the Dall’Ara, at home, with all the rossoblù fans applauding the team, but above all him. The last time was May, the 37th matchday of Serie A: Bologna-Venice. The Serbian now wants to leave together with the club and his first words: “Let’s start and I’m here”



