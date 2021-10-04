Elections in Bologna, Mattia Santori, candidate of the Sardines in the list of the Democratic Party, would be the most voted name of the group, while the counting proceeds, for now relating to about half of the electoral sections of the Bolognese capital. This is what AdnKronos learns from parliamentary sources. For the leader of the antagonist movement against sovereignty, born in Bologna in 2019, during the November regional elections, there have already been over a thousand preference votes.