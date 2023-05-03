The Bologna number one should have gone to Empoli on Thursday to follow Bologna but having to anticipate his return to Canada, he “convened” a meeting today in the early afternoon: the CEO was present. Fenucci, the technical director Sartori, the diesse Di Vaio and the coach Motta, the meeting lasted half an hour and touched on the themes of the championship, but also of the future, of the idea of ​​wanting to grow further starting from the progress that Bologna has made until today bringing him to eighth place in the standings pending the two away games in a row to Empoli and Reggio Emilia.

GOALS

The “summit” analyzed the route covered up to here and concluded with the certainty of finding themselves further on, probably after the championship (as Diesse Di Vaio said) to address the theme dear to Thiago Motta: total ambition and shared to level up further. And, then, the renewal until 2025. The president of Bologna complimented the standings and hoped that the eighth place would be maintained in addition to reaching the quota he had set for two years now, namely that of 52 points. After all, or rather the programming and contract renewals, we will talk about it in the final ranking. Meanwhile, Arnautovic has been back in the group for two days: he could be called up for Thursday’s match in Empoli. As for employment, we’ll see. Or, as Motta often says, “it depends on him…”.