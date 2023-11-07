It is possible to dream of Europe, according to Claudio Fenucci, CEO and demiurge of the revelation team of this first part of Serie A. Yes, we are talking about Thiago Motta’s Bologna, who are not only sixth in the standings ahead of Roma and Lazio, but they are also the team with the longest positive streak in the championship: having only lost on their debut against Milan, the rossoblù are in fact unbeaten in ten matches, in which they have achieved four wins and six draws. Not bad for a club that lowered its wage bill and, in the summer, sold some of its prized players. But how far can Thiago Motta’s boys go? Let’s find out the Bologna odds in Europe on the main betting sites.