The rossoblù are the surprise of this first part of the season: here are the odds for a European qualification
It is possible to dream of Europe, according to Claudio Fenucci, CEO and demiurge of the revelation team of this first part of Serie A. Yes, we are talking about Thiago Motta’s Bologna, who are not only sixth in the standings ahead of Roma and Lazio, but they are also the team with the longest positive streak in the championship: having only lost on their debut against Milan, the rossoblù are in fact unbeaten in ten matches, in which they have achieved four wins and six draws. Not bad for a club that lowered its wage bill and, in the summer, sold some of its prized players. But how far can Thiago Motta’s boys go? Let’s find out the Bologna odds in Europe on the main betting sites.
BOLOGNA IN EUROPE: THE QUOTAS
The odds for Bologna’s placement in the top four (and consequent qualification for the Champions League) are collapsing on all operators: starting from 65.00 on Gazzabet, dropping to 61.00 on Planetwin365, 50.00 on Goldbet and Better and collapsing until 5pm at William Hill. Bookie therefore more than ever divided on the real potential of a team, that of Motta, which at home has the same performance as Inter, Juventus and Roma, with 13 points won in the first six games. Away from Dall’Ara, the Bolognese have never lost, but without even finding the three points yet: five draws in five away games so far for Motta and his boys, determined to break the deadlock in the Apennine derby against Fiorentina on the calendar Sunday.
