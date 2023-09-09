The coat to the outgoing two champions. The triumph of Bologna is sensational, once again the capital of baseball after 3 years. The comeback fails in San Marino: UnipolSai Fortitudo triumphs in Serravalle conquering, thanks to the 6-2 victory in race-4 of the Italian series in the best of 7, the fourteenth championship in its history, the first since 2020, avenging the defeat in 2021 that took place in Serravalle against San Marino. San Marino’s mistakes were decisive, a home run by Eugene Helder and the performance of the winning pitcher Christopher Molina, in the first Italian final. Daniele Frignani’s Fortitudo becomes the fourth team since 1986 capable of winning a streak in one series out of 7.

For the Bolognese it is the fifth time out of six series played against San Marino, after the victories of 2005, 2009, 2019 and 2020. Ricardo Paolini awarded mvp. It is the fourth time in the finals with the round score in the series, the coat after the two of Rimini in 1988 and 2000 against Nettuno, and that of 2015 with Fortitudo Bologna as the protagonist on Rimini. In the match not to be missed, San Marino relies on Dimitri Kourtis. The game unlocks in the third inning, Seferina hits a long double to right, bringing home first Liberatore, then Bertossi and advancing to third on an oversized home throw. Effe doesn’t lower her head, on the contrary, she decides to push and two flies to the left fix the score at 4-0: Paolini’s is a sacrifice fly, Helder’s is a home run that leaves no doubts. San Marino tries to raise its head but fails to give continuity to Ferrini’s double: a strong line by Rosales does not override Seferina, while the jokes of Epifano (on the ground) and Di Fabio (high and soft) do not go beyond the diamond. In the fifth two local points enter but Bologna is not shaken. Paolini is the protagonist of a double along the left line. A bunt by Dobboletta fixes the score at 6-2. For the seventh and last inning Daniele Frignani calls into question Raul Rivero. Already protagonist of the victory of game one with three impressive shots from relief, and of the salvation of game three, the strong pitcher from Bologna is able to find the right throws against the upper part of the Romagna lineup, eliminating Batista with the help of the defense, and Celli and Ericson Leonora for strikeouts on base balls to Angulo. The Effe closes the sweep which is worth the fourteenth championship in its history, the fifth from 2014 to today. For San Marino, seven victories and many regrets.