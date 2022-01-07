Accident occurred in the Sala Borsa library, Piazza del Nettuno: the woman was hospitalized in emergency medicine

A 59-year-old woman who, due to a disability, moves on one electric wheelchair, remained seriously injured by falling off the ladder access to the Sala Borsa library, in piazza Nettuno a Bologna.

The incident took place on the evening of yesterday, January 6, around 9 pm. From a first reconstruction by the local police, which intervened together with 118, the woman was using the ramp which allows you to reach the entrance to the library but, for reasons to be ascertained, it would have hit the stairs. The wheelchair has overturned and the woman is fall to the ground, then ending on the pavement of piazza Nettuno. Rescued by an ambulance, she was taken to the Maggiore hospital with the maximum severity code.

In the emergency room his condition then appeared less critical: the 59-year-old was still hospitalized in Emergency Medicine. According to what the Municipality reports, the checks carried out by the local police have not found it no anomaly on the floor of the access ramp to the Sala Borsa.