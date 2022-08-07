Bologna and Cosenza warm up their engines for next season. At the Stadio Dall’ara, Mihajlovic’s rossoblu hosts those coached by Davide Dionigi in the first official match of the season: the 32nd of the final of the Frecciarossa Italian Cup.

After the good thirteenth place last year, Bologna restarts with the aim of saving themselves as soon as possible and appearing permanently on the left side of the championship, in which they will make their debut on the Lazio field. First, however, head to the Italian Cup, in the first official outing of the new season against Cosenza. From the market came Cambiaso from Juve, Lykogiannis and the young Ferguson from Aberdeen. Instead, Hickey and Svanberg packed their bags and flew to England and Germany respectively. Sartori resists the pressure of Turin and Sampdoria for Riccardo Orsolini, the ace of the rossoblu who could stay in Emilia. A completely different story for Cosenza, which starts again in Serie B by Davide Dionigi, after the salvation obtained by Bisoli in the play-out play-off against Vicenza. The guests will try and emulate the feat of Ternana last year, capable of winning 4-5 at Dall'ara in the first round of the Italian Cup.

PREVIOUS – There are seven precedents between Bologna and Cosenza. The last two date back to the 95/96 season in Serie B, in which Bologna has trimmed a double set against Cosenza (3-2 in the first leg, 0-3 in the return). It was precisely the challenge of Marulla that closed the ride of the team – at the time coached by Ulivieri – to return to Serie A. In total there are 5 victories for Bologna, a draw and only one success for Cosenza, precisely in the Italian Cup in the 1983 / season. 94.

QUOTES – According to the findings of OddsChecker, Bologna is clearly the favorite team for the next round: 1.20 for Goldbet and Sisal, against 4.40 for Sisal himself on Cosenza in the next round. Not many different odds 1×2 in the 90 minutes, with LeoVegas more generous with the maximum odds of 1.50 for 1. The X sign is given at 4.20 while a possible Cosenza win is quoted at 6.50. the highest, from PlanetWin. The Under / Over 2.5 signs are exactly in balance: substantial balance between Under and Over, with the latter event slightly down and, therefore, the bookmaker's favorite: 1.80 on Betclic, against 1.90 for the Under. The odds relating to the partial result should also be taken into consideration: the hosts in advantage after 45 minutes are worth 2.00 on Snai and 2.10 on Goldbet.

EXACT RESULT & MARKERS – On the exact result of the challenge, the score 1-o and 2-0 seem the most plausible ones. The 1-0 and 2-0 with the highest odds come from Novibet, which pays 6.65 for the first result, 7.05 for the second. A more rounded victory like the 3-0 reaches 11, on Snai and Goldbet, while the 3-1 rises up to 14.00, again on Novibet. Be careful not to underestimate Cosenza, which could give Mihaljovic some disappointment and lead the game up to extra time: the 2-2 is worth an average of 25, while the 3-3 reaches an altitude of 71 over Snai. We close with the result of 1-2, which reaches 20.00 on Sisal. Few doubts about the eventual first scorer of the challenge, with Arnautovic first favored by the bookmakers: 4.00 for Snai, 4.25 for Sisal. Followed by the two team mates Orsolini and Barrow, with an average share of 5.00. On Cosenza, the number one danger for Skorupski's rearguard could be Larrivey: 4.50 to score at any time, 11.50 as the first scorer for Sisal.

August 7 – 5:53 pm

