Not a good test as it was the last one before the official start of the season. The Bologna proves to be still behind and collapses in Enschede against Twente 4-1 at the end of an imprecise and careless match, without the right alchemy between the departments and with a squad that, without delay, must be completed quickly. But it is above all the frightening skids of the rear guard to worry in view of the start of the championship scheduled for August 14th. The feeling is that the long-awaited two defenders are useful and not a little.