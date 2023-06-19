The city of Bologna it became the first major Italian city a limit the speed to 30 km/hwith the aim of reducing the accidents and the CO2 emissions. The junta headed by Matthew Lepore approved the Detailed Urban Traffic Plan (PPTU) called “Bologna City 30”.

Bologna city 30 km/h speed limit

The resolution of the Municipality of Bologna provides that the new speed limit of 30 km/h become the norm urban streets. Only certain specific streets in the city, with particular characteristics, will maintain a speed limit of 50 km/h.

Poster “Bologna City 30”

The transformation journey begins on July 1, 2023 and according to the forecast it ends on January 1, 2024when the new limits are fully in effect.

Roads with a limit of 30 km/h in Bologna

Currently, the 30 km/h zones cover around 30% of the urban road network in a fragmentary way. With the plan approved, the 30km/h will extend to around 70% of the streets of the entire town. If we consider only the perimeter of the most densely populated part of the city, this percentage reaches almost 90%. In hilly areas and in the plains outside the town, progressive interventions are planned to slow down the speed and improve road safety.

Map of the city of Bologna where the speed limit of 30 km/h is in force

From summer to September, the Sustainable Mobility Sector will proceed with the installation of the road signs and the issuance of the related ordinances which will come into force on January 1, 2024. Over 500 signs will be replaced or installed and approx 300 road stamps.

Fines speed limit 30 km/h

The lowering of the speed limit to 30 km/h will require gradual adaptation by road users, and the administration has decided not to impose immediate fines for the new speed limits.

The Municipality grants 6 months of adaptation to the new limit of 30 km/h

Instead, it provides for a transition of 6 months during which a vast awareness and information campaign aimed at citizens will take place, including through local initiatives conducted by the Local Police. After the six-month transition, the City will install new speed cameras to control the speed of motorists.

