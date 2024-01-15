The city of Bologna it became the first large Italian city to limit speed to 30 km/hwith the aim of reducing the accidents and the CO2 emissions. The council led by Matteo Lepore approved the Detailed Urban Traffic Plan (PPTU) called “Bologna City 30”. From the January 16, 2024the first fines will be issued for the 30 km/h roads monitored by the electronic eye of the Telelaser TruCam and TruSpeed. In fact, these roads will not have fixed speed cameras, while those planned will be installed on 50 km/h roads.

The resolution of the Municipality of Bologna provides that the new speed limit of 30 km/h become the norm on urban streets. Only some specific streets in the city, with particular characteristics, will maintain a speed limit of 50 km/h.

From the January 16, 2024 the first ones take place fines for those who do not respect the limit, they will be monitored by the electronic eye of Telelaser of the TruCam or TruSpeed ​​type.

The 30 streets identified by the Municipality are those near schools, markets and neighborhood shops, hospitals, nursing and health homes, parks and gardens, neighborhood homes, sports facilities, with a high presence of vulnerable users (pedestrians, cyclists, children, elderly people or people with disabilities).

50 km/h remains in thoroughfares, which have particular characteristics (such as the high number of lanes or the presence of the central traffic island), particular functions (mostly for the transit of motor vehicles only), separate infrastructures for the most vulnerable users.

For example they are and remain at 50 km/h:

all ring roads (excluding the stretch in front of the station),

the Togliatti-Gandhi-Tolmino-Sabotino axis, via Stalingrado,

the Lenin-Po-Turin-Benedetto Marcello axis.

Furthermore, in the external parts to city 30, all roads remain at 50 km/h or at the other speeds already in force, such as the ring road and theequipped axis.

As said by January 16, 2024the first ones will start fines for those who exceed the limit of 30 km/h. The devices TruCam And TruSpeed they will be marked with a sign 80 meters before and will result in an immediate notification of the infringement, without sending the report home. The reduction of points from the license will be immediate in the event of an infringement. The roads at 30 km/h they will not have fixed speed cameraswhile those expected will be on the roads at 50 km/h.

Fines for exceeding 30 km/h, considering the tolerance margin of 5 km/h, will be applied by the 36 km/h in the streets with a limit of 30 and come on 56 km/h on streets with a limit of 50. The sanctions are as follows:

29.4 euros for those who exceed the limit by up to 10 km/h (between 36 km/h and 45 km/h on 30 km/h roads), with a 30% discount by paying within 5 days. Otherwise, 42 euros within 60 days.

for those who exceed the limit by up to 10 km/h (between 36 km/h and 45 km/h on 30 km/h roads), with a 30% discount by paying within 5 days. Otherwise, 42 euros within 60 days. Minutes of 121.1 euros and a three-point reduction on the license for those who exceed the limit between 11 and 40 km/h, paying within five days. Alternatively, 173 euros and a three-point deduction.

and a three-point reduction on the license for those who exceed the limit between 11 and 40 km/h, paying within five days. Alternatively, 173 euros and a three-point deduction. Fine of 543 euros , loss of six points and suspension of the license from one to three months for those who exceed the limit between 41 and 60 km/h. No discount due to license suspension.

, loss of six points and suspension of the license from one to three months for those who exceed the limit between 41 and 60 km/h. No discount due to license suspension. Finally, 845 euros, 10 point deduction and license suspension from six to 12 months for those who exceed the limit at 60 km/h. No discount due to license suspension.

Close to the roads at 30 km/h the Municipality introduces the Infoveloxwhich are mobile light panels that will monitor the speed of vehicles in real time.

The panels will light up green if the speed is less than 30 km/h and red if more. Positioned near checkpoints, patrols will use such devices to stop drivers who exceed the speed limit. In addition to speeding fines, they may be issued sanctions for additional violations of the Code of

