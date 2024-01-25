The controversy surrounding the Bolognese municipal administration does not subside after the introduction of the measure City 30, which limits the maximum speed that can be reached on most of the streets of the Emilian capital to 30 km/h. In recent days, the mayor Matteo Lepore and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure led by Matteo Salvini have been the protagonists of an endless back and forth, with the government representative mentioning the sending of an administrative document for put a stop to the measure.

Opening by the mayor

In the last few hours, a new counter-response has arrived from the mayor of Bologna, which has opened up to a modification of the provision but at the same time launched a dig at the majority and at Salvini specifically. “We mayors make the ordinances on the basis of the laws that exist, and we have followed the ministry's guidelines, we have even received a financing of 600,000 euros by the same ministry with a decree signed by Salvini himself. Then if the ministry changes the rules we will obviously read them and we will follow the directions“his words spoken to the microphones of Sky Tg24 and reported by Ansa.

Back and forth

Lepore then attacks Salvini, accusing him of having in fact supported this measure through financing which he now threatens to try to slow down in some way. A clash merely for political purposes? The mayor of Bologna seems to have clear ideas from this point of view: “I want to invite everyone to work for road safety to improve our cities and not to use these tools to campaign for the European elections. This would be a serious mistake, even if in the meeting I had with Minister Salvini yesterday I didn't have this impression.”