Bologna, man stabbed to death in an apartment in the center

Tragedy in the night, in the heart of Bolognawhere a brutal murder took place. According to the first reconstructions, the victim is a 40-year-old Tunisian citizen. The body was found in an apartment in via del Borgo di San Pietro, on the seventh floor of a building near the bus station.

The alarm went off shortly after one in the morning, following a call. The police cars and the men of the mobile squad of the Bologna police station who are coordinating the investigations immediately arrived on the spot. According to preliminary information, the murderer would be a Italian that he would hit him with a knife. There are still many knots to untie, from the dynamics of the facts to the motive. We are probably investigating the world of drugs.

According to reports The Rest of the Pug, outside the elevator there would be traces of blood, which also continue on the door. The apartment of the murder would be occupied by two Italians, a man and a woman. “I didn’t hear anything – says a neighbor – but my mother was returning around one o’clock and she found a great commotion. The policemen told her that she could not take the elevator and took her home” .

