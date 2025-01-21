

























































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Bologna – B. Dortmund of the Champions League, which is played at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

Champions League 6 for M+, Champions League 4 for M+

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Bologna – B. Dortmund

Classification and statistics between Bologna – B. Dortmund

Bologna comes to the match after having faced each other the day before



Benfica



while B. Dortmund played their last Champions League match against



Barcelona



. He Bologna currently occupies the position number 33 of the Champions League with 2 points, while their rival,

B. Dortmundoccupies the place 3 with 15 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Champions League matches of the day, the Bologna schedule, the B. Dortmund schedule and the Champions League statistics. You can also check the Champions League standings.