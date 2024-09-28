1-1 draw between Bologna and Atalanta in the evening match of the sixth day of Serie A, played at the ‘Dall’Ara’ stadium in the Emilian city. The hosts broke the deadlock in the 1st minute of the second half with Castro but in the 6th minute they were left with ten men due to Lucumì’s expulsion. The ‘Goddess’ pressed and were rewarded in the 90th minute with Samardzic’s equaliser. The two teams remain in eighth place in the standings with 7 points, like Lazio.

It’s the visiting team who starts the game and in the 8th minute they are immediately dangerous with Kossounou, a shot just over the crossbar. In the quarter of an hour, individual action by Orsolini causes panic in the Orobic defense but his conclusion is blocked. In the 18th minute Lookman attacks the depth well, is served, shoots diagonally and Skorupski deflects it into the corner with his foot. In the 21st minute we see Castro arrive to kick into the area: shot deflected for a corner.

Around the half hour mark, three yellow cards, with the match increasing in intensity and physical clashes: Bellanova, Kossounou and Fabbian end up in the referee’s notebook, who join Freuler who was booked after less than a minute. In the 38th minute the ‘Goddess’ was dangerous in attack: cross from the left for Brescianini who coordinated and hit the net: the ball was rejected. In the 45th minute Brescianini’s match ends, forced to stop due to a muscle problem, Samardzic comes on in his place. The new substitute himself tries a shot with the ball going just wide.

The second half begins with a change in the rossoblù ranks with Urbanski taking over from Fabbian. After a minute the home team broke the deadlock. Castro recovers the ball in the midfield, moves in from the left and unleashes a shot with his right foot that surprises Carnesecchi for the 1-0. In the 6th minute the home team was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Lucumì who lost the ball and knocked down De Ketelaere on the edge of the area. Italiano tries to take cover and inserts Casale in place of Orsolini.

Atalanta attacks with full strength but with little clarity. In the quarter of an hour, great intervention by Posch ahead of Lookman in the area. In the 18th minute Retegui and Cuadrado come on for the Nerazzurri, Kossounou and Bellanova come out. In the 23rd minute Italiano responds with Dallinga and Erlic in place of Castro and Aebischer.

At 34′ another double change for Gasperini with Ruggeri and Kolasinac out, Pasalic and Zaniolo come on. Atalanta is on the pitch with all the attacking men available to at least try to reach a draw. At 39′ Ndoye’s game ends, Holm comes on. In the 45th minute the guests equalize. Samardzic works the ball on the edge of the area, if he places it on the left and shoots, Skorupski cannot reach it and Atalanta equalizes.