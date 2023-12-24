No about-face, although a large part of local public opinion does not seem to be particularly convinced: the city of Bologna will be transformed to all intents and purposes into an urban center 30 km/h. To tell the truth, the new speed limit has already been applied on several roads during this year, although, according to the local administration, it would have been necessary to wait until January 1, 2024 for the first fines. But that won't be the case.

First fines in mid-January

The Municipality of Bologna has in fact decided to extend the testing phase by a couple of weeks: therefore the first fines will not be issued on January 1st, but on January 16th, just over two weeks later, when the municipal ordinances go into effect. Starting from that day, motorists will have to pay much more attention, also because the Municipality itself has clarified that on the new roads 30 km/h fixed speed cameras will not be installed, unlike what happens on roads at 50 km/h.

No fixed speed cameras

“The next December 27th begins erection of the first banners, out of the 50 planned in total, which mark the main 'entrance doors' at the entrance to all the most important roads which become 30 km/h, both when leaving the avenues towards the outskirts, and in the neighborhoods going towards the centre”, explains Ansa. All ready for this one transformation therefore: Bologna will soon be one of the first “30 Cities” in Italy.