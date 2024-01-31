The first two weeks of Bologna Città 30 end with a decreasing percentage of accidents, -21% compared to the same period in 2023. This is the first assessment of the entry into force of the new 30 km/h limits on the streets of the center of the city Emilian city, with the Municipality having released some data on the monitoring that took place between 15 and 28 January (the first sanctions were triggered on 16 January).

Fewer accidents with 30 km/h in Bologna

In this period of time, a total of 94 accidents occurred on the urban roads of Bologna, of which 63 with injuries and 31 without injuries, and no fatal accidents. In the same two weeks of the previous year there were 119 accidents, of which 77 injured, 41 without and one fatal. Going into detail, we are talking about -18.2% of accidents with injuries, -24.4% of accidents without injuries, and one less fatal accident (0 in 2024 and 1 in 2023 in the period analyzed). The most important element, however, concerns pedestrians, with -27.3% for those involved (22 were those involved in 2023, 16 in 2024).

The satisfaction of the Municipality

“This is a first trend that we consider positive – explained councilor Valentina Orioli – even if we are aware that we will have statistically more consolidated data after a longer period, of approximately 6 months. In these first weeks, accidents in general are decreasing, those with injuries are decreasing and, even more significantly, those involving pedestrians. These are trends similar to those of European cities that we have often cited in recent months, which with 30 mph have had fewer accidents, less serious ones and with fewer pedestrians hit.”

Bologna Città 30 still causes discussion

The measure wanted by the Mayor Matteo Lepore therefore seems to be bearing its first fruits despite the heated discussion that has arisen in recent days among the people of Bologna, commuters and all those who travel on urban roads. Without forgetting the remote controversy with the Ministry of Transport, ready for a directive to limit the discretion of the 30 areas. However, Palazzo d'Accursio continues on its path, aware of the fact that to have consolidated numbers we will have to wait: “For this trend to consolidate, Bologna must continue to go more slowly as it has demonstrated it can do in these first two weeks, with the awareness that, given the data in hand, even in our city more prudent behavior and lower speeds can really make the difference in safeguarding the safety of everyone on the road.”