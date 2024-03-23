Surprise: after the first two months of the “Città 30” project, injuries and road accidents in Bologna decreased. This is what the Municipality of the Emilian capital says: the data collected by the local police in the period 15 January – 10 March speak of 73 fewer injuries compared to 2023, with a decrease of 19.4%; over 4,500 vehicles checked with 61 fines for exceeding 30 km/h and 119 for exceeding 50 km/h. In detail, explains the administration, in the first eight weeks from the start of the project a total of 377 accidents occurred on urban roads, one of which was fatal; 252 accidents with injuries – which resulted in 304 people injured – none with injuries with a reserved prognosis and 124 accidents without injuries. In the same weeks of 2023 – from 16 January to 12 March – there were a total of 452 accidents, of which 3 were fatal, 296 accidents with injuries – which had caused 377 injured people – one with an injured person with a guarded prognosis and 152 without injuries.

The percentages

Looking at the percentages, there was a 16.6% drop in total accidents, a 14.9% drop in accidents with injuries, a 19.4% drop in injured people (which corresponds to 73 people less than last year year), an 18.4% drop in accidents without injuries, two fewer fatal accidents (1 in 2024 compared to 3 in 2023) and one fewer accident with an injured person with a guarded prognosis (0 in 2024, 1 in 2023) .

The drop in pedestrians involved in accidents is 5.8% (69 were involved in 2023, 65 in 2024). As for the checks, 4,578 vehicles were checked: 61 were issued for exceeding the 30 km/h limit and 119 were issued for exceeding 50 km/h (with 2 licenses withdrawn).

Thus the councilor for local public transport…

“Less speed equals fewer and less serious accidents – says the councilor for Local Public Transport Valentina Orioli – as already happened in the European cities that adopted it before us, thanks to Città 30, after two months of application Bologna continues to record real positive trends for road safety and the protection of human life. We are aware that we have asked citizens to change their driving habits – adds Orioli – it is important that the people of Bologna know that, given the data, their commitment is concretely leading every day to saving lives and reducing the number of people and families affected by the negative effects of road collisions in our city. Let's not forget that every day in Italy 9 people die on the streets; Remembering this fact makes us understand how important this commitment is for our community.”

Therefore, concludes the councilor, “For this positive trend of decreasing accidents and injuries to consolidate, Bologna must continue to move more slowly. For this reason, our measures, the communication campaign and the road control plan of the local police for road safety with infovelox and telelaser will have continuity”.