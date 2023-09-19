The hosts did better in the first half, the second half was all rossoblù with many scoring opportunities for the guests, always rejected by the Venetian goalkeeper

Vincenzo Di Schiavi

The draw above all makes Verona’s ranking pleasant. The Venetians join the group on 7 points, Bologna are two steps below, given their inability to materialize an excellent second half. In the first, however, the home team did better and so the 0-0 didn’t do anyone any harm.

plots — Motta's seems more like a trident: Karlsson and Ndoye are very tall, in line with Zirkzee. Hellas immediately looks for depth with the defenders' throws and dribbles better than the rossoblù who suffer from significant delays in midfield. Hongla's right-footed shot is imprecise, but warms up Bentegodi. Bologna responds with a descent and a right-footed shot from Ndoye, but the yellow-blues have more leg and are able to recover the ball and turn it over quickly. At half an hour the Hellas scream remains strangled in the throat: corner, head by Folorunsho, Hien finds the winning touch but Bonazzoli is actively offside. Doig is hit hard and gives way to Lazovic, nothing changes on a tactical level. Gialloblù more aggressive, then Karlsson's great right-footer on which Montipò surpasses himself, makes it clear that Bologna would have the weapons to strike but not at such a low intensity. Baroni, furious for a foul on Bonazzoli, gets a yellow card for protesting, then goes to drink tea. Nothing transcendental, but Verona was better.

rossoblù recovery — In the second half, Ngonge tenaciously creates a left-foot shot that goes high, then Karlsson rises and tries to shake up Bologna. The rossoblù gain ground with possession, a poisonous right-footed shot from the Dutch winger finds Montipò ready. Hellas no longer have the "garra" of the first half, Karlsson moved to the right becomes a thorn in the side but then Motta takes him away (why?) for Orsolini. Also inside Posch for De Silvestri. Baroni responds with Djuric and Terracciano for Bonazzoli and Terracciano. Changes finished for Verona. A big problem because Dawidowicz and Magnani are no longer standing. Bologna dominates the pitch: a splendid backheel from Zirkzee puts Ndoye in front of the goal but the winger eats up the advantage by kicking at Montipò. Hellas is all heart and suffering. Motta inserts Fabbian hoping for the billiard shot seen with Cagliari. Also inside Moro and Calafiori. The guests pushed, Orsolini and Fabbian missed two good chances with headers. It ends 0-0.