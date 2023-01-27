One goal in each half is enough for Bologna to settle Spezia at Dall’Ara. At the end of a decisive dominance by the hosts, at the end of the first half, in the 37th minute, Posch took care of it with a nice right foot to send the teams to rest at 1-0. In the second half, after having already come close to doubling on a couple of occasions, in the 77th minute Orsolini perfected a counter-attack: 2-0 and the afternoon in the archives.