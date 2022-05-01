No goals at the Olimpico between Rome and Bologna. The 0-0 immediately leads to an important verdict, with Napoli and Juve who can already celebrate their mathematical qualification for the Champions League. Mourinho initially leaves out the various Pellegrini, Karsdorp, Smalling, Abraham and Zalewski in view of the Conference League match against Leicester. In the first half, however fairly balanced, the clearest opportunity is for Zaniolo, well thwarted by Skorupski. The Bologna goalkeeper is also decisive in the second half, especially when he overcomes Kumbulla’s header. But also Bologna close to victory with De Sivestri, well walled by Rui Patricio. The last thrill provokes Pellegrini, who in full recovery touches the crossbar.