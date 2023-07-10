Prohibitions, limitations and sanctions: the logic of the most progressive city in Italy, Bologna. But the plan on which it is based has no foundation. Fines since January for the happiness of those forced to cross the city





“Bologna a virtuous example, Milan take notes”, wrote some Solon because for a few days to reduce pollution and deaths on the road, the capital of tortellino has become “City 30”. From 1 July 2023 the speed limit is 30 km/h on all urban roads, with the exception of some thoroughfares. The sanctions should arrive from next January. Wouldn’t it have been more logical to enforce the 50 km/h before moving on to 30? It’s hard to understand.



Giuseppe Paruolo (PD)

Bologna does not have a subway and sufficient public transport covering the whole area, the city is often full of road works, especially in summer, with traffic jams and restrictions.

Protests have been flocking for days, manifesting themselves in various forms, almost nobody respects the limit, not even the drivers of public transport, and it is self-evident, many say, that the traffic jams that are created at that speed will feed the smog. In addition, there will always be hit-and-run hitters. Even the well-known leftist singer, Francesco Guccini, had a start: “The city at 30 kilometers per hour? I don’t have a driving licence, but I did the test with my wife Raffaella. You can’t: there must be a different plan, you have to give priority to public transport “.

A regional councilor of Emilia Romagna, Giuseppe Paruolo, moderate soul of the Pd, has done better, who drafted an analysis of the “Detailed Plan for the implementation of the City 30” on which Mayor Lepore and the Municipality are based. Paruolo begins like this: “Unlike me, he likes the rhetoric of the showcase city, which he usually translates into the term ‘Italy’s most progressive city’. Today he seems to have found his place in ‘Bologna at 30 per hour’ flag provisionannounced with broad rhetoric these days”.

