Tragedy in the early afternoon in Bologna. A four-year-old girl died after falling from the third-floor balcony of a building on Via della Campagna, where the little girl lived with her family of Pakistani origin. Only the mother and another daughter of a few months were at home. After the fall, the little girl was resuscitated for a long time but unfortunately she died in hospital, where she arrived in critical condition. For the police it was a tragic accident.