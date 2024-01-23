The new 30 km/h limit on various urban roads in Bologna has not gone unnoticed and the Ministry of Transport, after having expressed doubts and opposition to the rule which came into force in the shadow of the Two Towers, is now preparing the next move to give a squeeze on what has been set up in the city by Mayor Matteo Lepore. Minister Matteo Salvini's words of criticism are in fact about to be followed by an administrative act to try to put a brake on 30 km/h zones.

The Government ready to intervene

The Government's action was announced by deputy minister Galeazzo Bignami, who spoke on the topic during a live Radio 24 broadcast. At the center of the clash between the Municipality of Bologna and the Executive there would be the interpretation of article 142 paragraph 2 of the Highway Code which allows discretion to the Local Authorities that own the roads in setting speed limits lower than the more common 50 km/h. According to Bignami, Palazzo d'Accursio's decision regarding Bologna Città 30 is “exorbitant”, with the deputy minister then referring to a ruling of the Constitutional Court, 223/2010 which refers exclusive legislation in these cases to the State.

A clash is ready between Bologna 30 and the Government

In the event that the directive from the Ministry of Transport on 30 zones arrives, requiring this limit to be regulated only in the most sensitive areas as required by law, i.e. near hospitals, schools, kindergartens, etc., the Municipality of Bologna could decide to make a complaint to the TAR, the Regional Administrative Court, pursuing the dispute through legal channels. A meeting point could be the referendum supported by Salvini himself, in which the people of Bologna should be the ones to choose for the 30 km/h limit spread in different areas of the city.

Controls with the Telelaser

Bignami's analysis then also moved on to the controls and in particular to the Telelaser and the immediate notification of the violation: “There is a problem of reasonableness, but the problem cannot be solved with do-it-yourself justice. The Municipality, as well as others, foresee non-tax revenues, i.e. those which should not lead to a balanced budget and which are largely made up of the fines of the Highway Code, as a stable item to balance the budget. Among other things, also violating a legal provision according to which half of these revenues should be reinvested in road safety. Regarding speed cameras, we as citizens await a provision that regulates and details the requirements that these instruments must place.”