Drama a Bolognaa 23 years old victim of cyberbullying he took his own life and did it by showing everyone his suffering: live videos on TikTok. Vincent, known as Inquisitor in the world of Call of Duty and cosplay, was accused by a 17-year-old girl of molesting her. The guy was an influencer and had in his wake around 100 thousand followers. Users who witnessed his last live broadcast: that of his suicide. The camera on, the farewell – reports the Corriere – then the focus is not on himfortunately, but on a door who comes shortly after broken by rescuers. Some worried followers immediately called the police to intervene but it was too late.

Online – continues Il Corriere – many TikTokers believe that Vincent was accused by a 17 year old girl (and her alleged boyfriend) of having molested her in some waywith lots of screenshot spread online enough to unleash a hate campaign against him. There are many reconstructions online, according to which Vincent was wrongly accused, stumbling upon a real trap against him. “The only way she has found to defend herself from dishonor is to prove her innocence it was taking one’s own life”, declared the father. And again: “Guys, be careful of these communities live your life in realityI can’t believe that Today I’m burying my son“.

