Bologna 2021 administrative elections: Lepore wins in the first round

ADMINISTRATIVE ELECTIONS BOLOGNA WINNER – Matteo Lepore is the new mayor of Bologna, after winning in the first round the challenge with the center-right candidate Fabio Battistini in the local elections held on 3 and 4 October. After having obtained more than 60% of the votes, the candidate of the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement is preparing to take the baton from Virginio Merola without going through the ballot.

Bologna results:

Lepore (Pd and M5S) 61.9%

Battistini (center-right) 29.64%

Collot (Power to the People) 2.49%

Elections Bologna 2021 winner | The candidates

I am 8 the mayoral candidates to the municipal offices of Bologna. Below is the list of aspiring auditors and the lists that support them:

Matteo Lepore – Democratic Party, M5s, Civic Coalition, Green Europe, Psi-Volt, You too Conti, Matteo Lepore mayor

– Democratic Party, M5s, Civic Coalition, Green Europe, Psi-Volt, You too Conti, Matteo Lepore mayor Fabio Battistini – Lega, Fdi, Forza Italia, we like Bologna, People of the Family

– Lega, Fdi, Forza Italia, we like Bologna, People of the Family Stefano Sermenghi – Bologna Civic Forum, Italexit

– Bologna Civic Forum, Italexit Dora Palumbo – United Left

– United Left Marta Collot – Power to the People

– Power to the People Federico Bacchiocchi – Communist Party of Workers

– Communist Party of Workers Andrea Tosatto – List 3V

– List 3V Luca Labanti – August 24th Movement

Elections Bologna 2021 winner | Rules

Administrative elections a Bologna they take place according to an electoral system that foresees the victory of the candidate who obtains 50% plus one of the votes. Otherwise we will go to the ballot, to be held on 17 and 18 October 2021, between the two most voted. If there is a perfect equality in the second round, the oldest candidate will be elected mayor.

The lists linked to the winner will be assigned 60% of the seats in the municipal council, while the remaining seats will be assigned in proportion to the other lists that have exceeded the 3% threshold of valid votes.

With regard to voting methods, separate voting is also envisaged, with which citizens can cross the name of a candidate for mayor on their ballot and then the symbol of a list that does not support him. Each voter can express two preferences in voting city councilors, as long as they go to a man and a woman. If two candidates of the same sex have been indicated, the vote is attributed only to the first.

