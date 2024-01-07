Bologna undisciplined for not wearing a seat belt and for prolonged use of a cell phone in the car. In the checks carried out both on motorways and on ordinary roads, there were a total of 27,943 fines, of which 1573 were for motorists who were not wearing seatbelts and 2156 for the use of mobile phones. Among the most widespread infringements, the 1,262 fines issued for infringements of driving times by hauliers and 1,145 for exceeding speed limits follow. On the list there are also 658 sanctions for drivers found without compulsory insurance, 305 for driving under the influence of alcohol (decreasing figure) and 20 for failure to provide assistance.

“We often find ourselves faced with accidents with inexplicable dynamics – says Gianfranco Martorano, manager of the Bologna traffic police section – such as autonomous road spills which can only be linked to a mobile phone distraction”. The over 1,500 fines for failure to use seat belts are, according to Martorano, “an almost inexplicable figure in 2024, and even more serious is the failure to use child restraint systems. Seeing a child not fastened to a child seat is behavior that I would define as criminal”.