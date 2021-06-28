A 16-year-old girl, Chiara Gualzetti, was found dead in an escarpment in the province of Bologna: on her body there were stab wounds. The ordinary public prosecutor of Bologna investigates the case together with the prosecutor for minors of the Emilian capital. A minor is under investigation.

The body of the 16-year-old was found this afternoon, Monday 28 June 2021, in a field inside the Regional Park of the Monteveglio Abbey, about a kilometer from the young woman’s home.

Chiara Gualzetti had left home on Sunday and never returned. The father, worried, had given the alarm to the carabinieri of the Bazzano station and the searches had immediately begun. In the afternoon of today the macabre discovery. On the girl’s body there are deep stab wounds to the throat and chest, as well as other injuries.

The investigators in these hours have heard four minors and one of them, a friend of the victim, is under investigation for the murder.

