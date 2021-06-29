A 16-year-old confessed to the murder of his friend Chiara Gualzetti, found lifeless yesterday near the abbey of Monteveglio (Bologna), but “the reasons for the gesture are still being examined by investigators”. This is what we learn from those who triggered the arrest order shortly before dawn.





He is Italian and is 16, the same age as the victim, the minor arrested last night. At 4.30 the carabinieri of the operative unit of Borgo Panigale and the militants of the investigative unit of Bologna carried out the arrest decree on the provision of the prosecutor for minors. At the request of the juvenile court prosecutor, the 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile justice center.

The measure “arose from the multiple objective evidence that emerged, as well as from the confession made by the suspect”, reveal the investigators.