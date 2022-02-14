After Ponferradina’s victory against Real Sociedad B, Jon Pérez Bolo appeared in the El Toralín press room and analyzed point by point what happened during the match and summarized it in various topics.

Win back. “We knew that these three points were very important and that it was going to cost us a lot because of the rival’s quality. We were playing a good game, but the penalty hurt us a little. Then we went for second, we put us ahead again and we couldn’t kill the game. The team hasn’t backed down, they went for third place. I’m very happy because the team believes and goes to the end leaving their soul. I’m going to defend these players to the death until the end. I’m very proud of Espiau, who scored the winning goal after missing a very clear one”.

Touch with the public. “I’m going to defend mine until the end no matter what happens, they fail or they don’t fail. It’s very difficult to play football and always get it right, but when you fall you have to get up. People have always helped us, but there are some They think that we always have to win. We are what we are, humble, small, whatever, but the team always goes and when it fails you have to cheer, because if you don’t believe them and the next ball they will fail. I say from experience, that I failed a lot and I know what you live in there. When the game ends, whatever is criticized. I leave proud of everyone and of Espiau, that it is not easy to have Yuri and Sergi ahead and when they come out gives the callus and today gives us the goal of victory”.

Spy. “I have said something very similar to what I have said here, what ole your balls and that you have to be brave in this life. He is taking advantage of his opportunities and he is breaking down the door and I am happy for him because he works, works and works. The victory belongs to everyone and the most important are those who do not play, because they push every day”.

Game. “The rival is a subsidiary, young, who can make mistakes, but has incredible quality. They are not having a good time and it is not easy to play with that pressure being young. I wish them the best of luck and I congratulate them because they have made it very difficult for us”.

Suffering. “Everywhere, we have seen all the matches of the day and you don’t see how hard it is to win. We have achieved it today, that’s why I’m happy”.

Earn on the discount. “The team is brave until the end and will always look for the opposite goal. It is difficult to win and we do not try until the end. Sometimes it goes well and sometimes it goes wrong, but you have to be that brave. Today Real could catch us because in the end it was hard for us to come back, but we are not going to wait, we are going for the three points, we have 44 and we have to keep adding.”

Amir. “I have also encouraged him, because when you make a mistake, that is what you have to do. Nobody wants to fail.”