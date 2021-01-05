The TV comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will see two Bollywood mega superstars Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan (Abhishek Bachchan) together on the comedy stage this week. Yes, ‘Bol Bachchan’ is going to have a temper in this weekend comedy show. The upcoming promos of the show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on social media are becoming quite viral. On the coming weekend, Ajay Devgan and Abhishek Bachchan are seen making vigorous entry in Kapil’s show.

Recently the show’s makers shared a promo video of the upcoming episode on social media. In which Abhishek and Ajay are taking entries in Kapil’s show. Just after that, Krishna enters Abhishek stage, the dream of the show and says that, once the applause is made for the star cast of ‘Bol Bachchan’. Let me tell you, there was also Krishna Abhishek in Rohit Shetty’s film Bol Bachchan. Krishna Abhishek is once again seen saying, ‘What is the work of these TV people in the middle of the film?’

On this question of Krishna Abhishek, Ajay Devgan says, ‘This too is childish.’ When Ajay Devgan says this much, where Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Bachchan and Krishna Abhishek shout loudly, Kapil also starts to smile quietly. In the upcoming episode, Kapil Sharma and Krishna Abhishek will be seen having fun with guest Ajay Devgan and Abhishek Bachchan.