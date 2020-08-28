



Isha, Ahana Deol and Hema Malini Hema Malini has played the role of mother in real life in a very good way, along with acting. Hema has taught both Isha and Ahana to classical dance. Hema Malini says that she was very happy on Isha’s birth. He gave his daughters all the time to fulfill their dreams and married them when they were of marriage age. Even today, Hema Malini stands with him on every important occasion of Isha and Ahana.

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt worked with her mother in the film ‘Raazi’. In an award ceremony, he also talked about the support he got from his mother to become an actress. Aaliya considers her mother as her role model. Alia and Soni Razdan’s pair looks no less than a mother-daughter friend. Aaliya loves spending time with her mother.

Babita, Karisma and Kareena Babita had said goodbye to her film career after marriage, but she left no stone unturned to make both her daughters top actresses. Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are both one of the most successful and talented actresses. In the Kapoor family, daughters were not allowed to work in films, but Babita changed her tradition and launched her daughter Karisma Kapoor into films. Also read: Taimur should prepare for Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Chhotu Baby’

Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia Dimple Kapadia married superstar Rajesh Khanna at a very young age and separated from her husband after becoming a mother of two daughters at an early age. Dimple got her daughters exposed to the real colors of life. Twinkle herself admits that her mother has worked hard to raise both daughters. This pair of mother and daughter is spotted at every media event and on special occasions. Also Read: Parenting Hacks Can Learn From These Bollywood Films In Pregnancy

Sonakshi Sinha and Poonam Sinha Sonakshi is very close to her mother. Actress says that her mother is her biggest critic and whenever she does something wrong, her mother definitely shows them the right way. Poonam Sinha keeps on grooming her daughter’s skills. Sonakshi’s film career was greatly supported by her mother. His mother is also seen on many of Sonakshi’s shoots. One of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood, Sonakshi’s beauty is also credited to her mother. Also read: In these actresses, their mother’s glimpse is seen, how the relationship between mother and daughter is special

