From the Sushant Singh Rajput case, so far the names of many stars have appeared in the drug case and now the name of Dia Mirza is also coming out in this case. According to an India Today report, drugs paddlers Ankush and Anuj Keshwani have named Dia Mirza. Keshwani told that Diya’s manager used to buy drugs. The NCB can send summons to Diya’s manager and then to Diya for questioning.

Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash have been named in the drugs case. NCB recently summoned Karisma Prakash. Let us know that an NCB official told Mangwar that the investigation of the alleged drugs nexus is underway in Bollywood and the actress can issue summons to Deepika Padukone if needed.

The official said NCB could also call actors Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan and fashion designer Simone Khambata for questioning this week. The federal anti-drugs agency is already questioning Karisma Prakash and Kavan Talent Manager Agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar in this regard.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s’ talent manager Jaya Saha was also questioned by the NCB on Monday. The official said that during his interrogation, NCB came to know about the alleged roles of several Bollywood celebrities in the case. He said that the people who were questioned by NCB earlier, in their WhatsApp chat, there are indications of drug interactions.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people in this case, including actress Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty. Rajput (24) was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on 14 June.