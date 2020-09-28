The NCB team probing Bollywood’s drugs connection recently questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Now the news is coming that the names of big and influential people can come forward in this case. According to the report of Republic, many big names of Bollywood can appear in the upcoming phase of investigation of drugs case.

Let us know that on Saturday, Deepika, her manager Karisma, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were questioned. According to reports, Deepika admitted to having a drug chat with Karishma during the interrogation. Sara told NCB that she had come to close with Sushant while shooting for the film ‘Kedarnath’. Sara also confessed that she used to go to parties at Sushant’s farmhouse. But she did not take drugs.

Sara also revealed that she went on a Thailand trip with Sushant.

Friends and former staff members will go on hunger strike due to delay in CBI investigation in Sushant case

Shraddha Kapoor told NCB that Sushant was sometimes seen taking drugs in vanity during the shooting of the film. However, Shraddha says that she has never taken drugs.

After being questioned on Saturday, none of these three actresses have been called again. At the same time, Kshitij Prasad, a former employee of Dharma Production, has been arrested in the drugs case. At the same time, Kshitij Prasad has alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) blackmailed and pressurized Karan Johar to implicate him.