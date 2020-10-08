Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a ‘Jan Andolan’ on Twitter about the proper behavior of people to deal with Kovid-19 in view of the coming festivals, cold weather and the state of the economy. Along with making many efforts on behalf of the government to fight Corona, people are also being appealed.

Let’s unite to fight Corona! Always remember: Do wear a mask Keep the hands clean. Follow social distancing. Keep ‘two yards’.

Recently, Bollywood celebs have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign ‘Unite 2 Fight Corona’. Along with this, the countrymen were urged to follow the social visionary protocol to prevent the spread of corona virus.

Salman Khan wrote in his tweet, ‘Brothers, sisters and friends, do only three things in this difficult time. Distance of 6 feet, wear mask, wash hands and sanitize. Let’s implement the mass movement against PM Modi’s corona.

Kriti Sanon wrote that we need to come together to support PM Modi’s mass movement.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote that every citizen of India is a warrior in the fight against Corona. In this way this battle can be won. Shekhar wrote, ‘spread the message, not the infection.’

Kangana Ranaut has requested people to unite and fight in times of epidemic. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan appealed to the people to maintain social distancing.