Bollywood’s well-known singer Kumar Sanu has been infected with the Corona virus. On October 14, he was to go to Los Angeles to meet the family. Meanwhile, he had to cancel the plan when he became corona.

Preparation to go to US to meet family

In a recent chat with the Bombay Times, he told that he has been working continuously throughout the lockdown. He has not met his family for 9 months. He had to go to Los Angeles to meet the family. Kumar Sanu had told, I am desperate to meet my wife Saloni, daughter Shannon and Annabel. Findley will celebrate his birthday with him on 20 October. Kumar Sanu also said that he would return to Mumbai after celebrating the birthday of the wife in December.

If you do not come, the family will come to Mumbai

However, due to Corona, he had to cancel the plan. According to sources, BMC has sealed the floor in which Kumar Sanu resides. Saloni, his wife from Los Angeles, said, “If he feels good, he will come to the US by 8 November.” He is currently Quarantine. He has been yearning to meet us. He said that if he could not come, then the whole family would come to Mumbai to celebrate all the upcoming festivals.