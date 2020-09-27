Sonu Sood asked the user to help pay the fees, the actor put this condition in front

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is helping the needy people by moving forward. He never disappoints those who plead. Now recently Sonu helped a student again, but he put a condition in front. Actually, Sonu deposited the fees of a student’s medical college. The student thanked the actor after depositing the fees. He said that now his dream will be fulfilled.

Erica Fernandes said after the end of ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’ – every good thing ends one day

TV’s popular show Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is closing. The show received a good response, but now suddenly the show is closing. Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna in the show, recently spoke on the show’s closure. Prerna while talking to the Times of India said, “Every good thing ends one day, no matter what the show is.” To make room for a new show, the old show needs to end. I am not sad about this. A show will run for years or it will stop abruptly, the actors could not do anything in it. We are actors and we do not control the story which is in the hands of the channel and the makers.

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa said, the actor had a wish, be his daughter

Today is Daughters Day and on this special occasion, everyone is sharing special posts for their daughters. Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa told social media that Irfan always wanted a daughter. Sharing the experience of his second delivery, Sutapa said that the doctor was very nervous when he had to tell Irrfan that he had become the son’s father for the second time.

Kangana shared a photo with her brother and sister, wrote- My mother had a child before us which did not last

Kangana Ranaut is always in the headlines for her statements. Even on social media, she always speaks on some issue. But recently Kangana shared a lovely post. Kangana shared a photo with her brother and sister. While sharing this photo, Kangana shared a child with Lika, my mother before us, who is no more, I am a child trapped between elder sister and younger brother. Sometimes it seems that we are a single consciousness divided into 3 parts.

Akshay Kumar emotional on Daughter’s Day, special message written for daughter

Today on the occasion of Daughters Day, all the celebs have shared special posts for their daughters. Akshay Kumar has also shared a special post for daughter Nitara. Akshay has shared a photo with Nitara in which Nitara is holding a dog and Akshay is holding both. Sharing this photo, Akshay wrote, ‘You are the definition of my perfection and I love you very much. Happy Daughters Day to my baby girl.

Soni Razdan wrote message for Alia and Shaheen on Daughters Day, said- I have 2 hearts and they beat in both

Today on the occasion of Daughters Day, all are sharing special posts for their daughters. Bollywood celebs are also writing special messages for their daughters on this special day. Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has also shared photos of both daughters by writing special messages for them. Both Alia and Shaheen are smiling in the photo that Sony has shared.

Beti Masaba’s reaction to the marriage of mother Nina Gupta was something, the actress congratulated herself

Neena Gupta always talks openly about her personal and professional life. During an interview recently, Neena told how she had told daughter Masaba that she was going to get married. Neena told The Times of India, ‘Vivek and I were together for about 8/10 years. He used to come to my Mumbai home and I used to go to Delhi to meet him. When I told Masaba that I wanted to get married. ‘

What is this relationship called: Will Naira be able to save Karthik’s life in danger? A tremendous twist will come on the show

Star Plus’s serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is very popular among the audience. To keep the audience excited, the makers of the show also bring a surprising twist in the story. Fans were happy after Naira’s pregnancy, when everything changed with the twist of the show’s new track. These days, Karthik (Mohsin Khan) and Krishna are lost somewhere on the show. The whole family is troubled by this, on the other hand, Pregnant Naira (Shivangi Joshi) is looking for her husband to bring her home safely.

The daughter-in-law of pregnant mother-in-law will take care, the story of this serial will change the viewer

Our show ‘Hamari Wali Good News’, woven at the in-laws of Saas-Bahu, is set to be on air from next month. The special thing is that the makers of this serial are using something new. Actually, the show will show that mother-in-law will be pregnant and daughter-in-law will take care of her. The show will start airing on Zee TV from October 20. The show will air every Monday to Saturday at 7.30 pm.

Ravi Kishan on ‘Threat to eat for the future of the country’, threatening to kill himself for raising his voice against drugs

Actor and MP Ravi Kishan raised his voice a few days ago about the growing cases of drugs in Bollywood. Ravi Kishan’s statement was followed by many celebs and Jaya Bachchan opposing his statement. Ravi Kishan has now recently told how he is facing threats to kill him after talking about the drugs connection of Bollywood and also had to lose his hands on several projects.