1. Health had suddenly deteriorated, yet Anushka Sharma had hidden the matter of pregnancy

Actress Anushka Sharma is going to be a mother this month. Recently he told in an interview to Vogue magazine how he had been able to hide his pregnancy for a few months in the Corona era. Not only this, his health had worsened during the online meeting. Actually, they were meeting online on the Zoom app to promote their production house film Bulbul. During this time he had problems like vomiting and dizziness. Then suddenly he left the meeting. Anushka Sharma had told in the interview, ‘My health suddenly deteriorated. This was during the first three months of pregnancy. When I had trouble, I immediately turned off my video and then called my brother, who was also a part of that meeting. I asked to stop the meeting for 10 minutes. If I were on the studio or on the set, everyone would know. ‘ In this way, Anushka Sharma hid her pregnancy even during an online meeting.

2. Neha Pendse replies to trolls when husband is divorced, I too am not a virgin

For the past several years, Saumya Tandon, who was seen in the role of Gori Mem, or Anita Bhabhi, will no longer be seen in the highly popular comedy show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’. Neha Pendse will now replace him. Neha Pendse is now being compared to Soumya Tandon, who became very popular in the role of Anita Bhabhi. Talking about Neha Pendse, her acting experience is very long and through this break she can make her big identity. Neha Pendse, who was also a part of Bigg Boss season 12, is most recognized by Life OK channel serial May I Come In Madam? Was found from

3. Piya Tose Naina Lage Re … Gauhar Khan expresses love for the Zaid court, watch video

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar are spending quality time together these days after marriage. Meanwhile, he often keeps sharing funny videos and his photos. Now Gauhar Khan has shared a video in which she is seen expressing love to husband Zaid Darbar through Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song ‘Piya Tose Naina Lage Re’. At the same time, Zaid Darbar is seen busy in the phone. Gauhar Khan wrote in the caption of the video, ‘What do you think is doing on the phone? Watching wedding photos or watching superhero shows ?? Hahaha.’

4. Nawazuddin made big disclosure about Sacred Games 3, know what he said

The third season of Netflix’s popular web series Sacred Games has often been speculated. Now actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was part of the series, has given big information on this. The actor says that there is no possibility of the third season of this series coming. Nawazuddin told Spotboye that whatever was in Vikram Chandra’s novel has been said. There is nothing left now. He said that this web series has gained tremendous popularity and people are also discussing about it abroad.

5. Kamya Punjabi shared beautiful pictures with husband Shalab Dang, know what you wrote

Bigg Boss fame Kamya Punjabi is spending quality time with her husband Shalabh Dang these days. Kamya Punjabi has also shared many of her pictures with her husband on Instagram. Kamya Punjabi, who worked in the serial ‘Shakti – Awaaz Ki Aarthen Ki Aayee Ki’, wrote in the caption with her pictures, ‘My Happy Place, Mera Shalab Dang.’ Kamya and Shalabh recently celebrated the New Year together with some of their friends. Sharing the New Year pictures, Kamya Punjabi wrote, ‘It doesn’t matter how tough the 2020 year was. It has also given me some things, for which I will be grateful all my life. It has given me a new life, named Shalabh Dang. This will be the best decision of my life.

6. Deepika Padukone looked like this during modeling days, see transformation photos

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has come a long way in the industry. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released in the year 2008. After this, Deepika did many films including ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Piku’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmavat’. Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 35th birthday today.

7. Following the paparazzi following the airport, Sara Ali Khan asked – How far will you come?

After celebrating New Year with family, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport with friends. However, when the paparazzi asked him about the destination, this question was raised by Sarah Ali Khan. Speaking of the airport look, Sara carried a black and blue combination. Masks on the mouth and hair were tied in a pony tail. Paparazzi followed Sara Ali Khan to the airport. After this, when Sara Ali Khan got down from the car at the airport, she asked paparazzi, how far will you come? Sara Ali Khan’s airport video is going viral on social media. Please tell that Sara Ali Khan had previously shared some photos with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

8. ‘Sultan’ director Ali Abbas Zafar shares first romantic photo with Begum Alisia Zafar

The year 2020 was bad for everyone, but it also brought some happiness. Many Bollywood celebs got married with partners and gave good news to the fans. Many couples including Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, Gauhar Khan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rana Daggubati made seven rounds. Recently filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar also married, which he gave information to fans for social media posts. Ali Abbas Zafar shared a photo on social media holding Begum’s hand, with which she wrote ‘Bismillah’. Now he has introduced her by sharing romantic photos with his wife.

9. Bhagyashree had refused to do the film Maine Pyaar Kiya 7 times, himself explained the reason behind it

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree was denied about seven times for the film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. She never really saw herself as an actor. The actress has spoken openly on why Bhagyashree refused to do the film and how she later accepted it. Bhagyashree said in an interview to The Times of India, “If today’s generation reads this, it will think that my mind was spoiled, which I took such a step. Who refuses to do the film Maine Pyar Kiya, but I really did not want to do this film. I wanted to go abroad for further studies, admission was also secured. My father wanted me to complete my studies in India. This was being debated daily in our house. This was when I was offered the film Maine Pyar Kiya. “

10. Kapil Sharma could not say ‘Auspicious’ even after trying many times, watch video

Comedian Kapil Sharma had asked on Twitter on Monday what the good news means in English. All kinds of speculations were being made about his tweet, but now he himself has given ‘good news’. It was being said about Kapil Sharma that he could appear in a web series soon. Now putting an end to all the speculations, Kapil Sharma has told that he is going to be seen in a Netflix project. However, he has also given this information in a very interesting way. He has shared a video in which he is seen speaking the dialog for a shoot. In this, he is unable to speak the word ‘Auspicious’ even after many attempts. In the end, he is successful and tells that I will be coming to Netflix soon.