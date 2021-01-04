1. Kapil Sharma to become father for second time? Comedian’s tweet seems speculative

Is comedian and actor Kapil Sharma going to be a father again? One of his tweets is making fans speculate like this. Kapil Sharma wrote in a tweet on Monday, “What is good news called in English?” Retweeting his tweet, author Chetan Bhagat also congratulated him. Chetan Bhagat wrote, ‘What do Congratulations say in Hindi? Congratulations to you very much. ‘ Kapil has not clarified what is good news, but his fans are speculating that he is probably going to become a father for the second time.

2. On adoption of daughters, people used to say, no one will marry me: Raveena Tandon

Actress Raveena Tandon has said about the decision to adopt two daughters that in one phase people used to tell them that due to this no one will marry them. She says that I consider the decision to adopt Pooja and Chhaya one of the best decisions of my life. She says that today my daughters are my best friends. Raveena Tandon, while talking to Pink Villa, said, ‘I was just 21 years old in 1995. At that time, when I decided to adopt two girls, people also scared me but this experience was quite fantastic. At that time, this decision of Raveena Tandon was very much in the news and people lived that it could ruin Raveena Tandon’s career.

3. Diljit replied to the certificate on rumors of tax investigation, criticizing critics

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has responded to the rumors of an investigation by the IT department against him on Twitter. Dosanjh has shared a certificate given by the government on Twitter, thanking him for paying tax. Diljit Dosanjh has been the target of a section in social media after supporting the farmers movement for more than a month and a heated debate with actress Kangana Ranaut. Diljit Dosanjh has also criticized his critics while sharing the certificate. Diljit Dosanjh wrote, ‘The mind does not, but take it. Today the situation has become such that we have to give proof of being a citizen of India. Do not spread this much hatred. Three should not run in the air. Many times go here and there.

4. Trailer release of ‘Tandav’, pages of Delhi politics will open, see- Saif Ali Khan and Dimple’s Acting

The trailer of the political drama web series ‘Tandava’ has been released. From Saif Ali Khan to stars like Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia, viewers of this web series are eagerly waiting. This web series is scheduled to release on January 15. Earlier its trailer has been released, which is very much liked by the audience. Not only this, Dimple Kapadia and Saif Ali Khan are trending on Twitter since the release of this trailer. A web series based on the political corridors of Delhi describes the extent to which a politician can go to power. The film tells the story of Delhi’s struggle for power and the decline of moral values.

5. Trabhanga movie trailer release, see – how Kajol looks in Odyssey Dancer’s look

Actress Kajol has released the trailer of her upcoming movie ‘Tribhanga’. In this film, she will be seen as an odyssey dancer. His character in this is Anu. This film is directed by Renuka Shahane. The movie’s bottomline is Terhi, Medhi, Crazy and is scheduled to release on Netflix on January 15. In this two-minute trailer, Kajol is seen getting ready to perform in one scene, while in the next scene she is shocked when she is touched by an unknown person sleeping. A scene in the film shows that his mother is ill and he is in a coma. On this, when asked by media reporters, how do you feel? To this, she says how would you feel if your mother was in a coma.

6. Anushka Sharma wore this precious necklace of diamonds for a magazine photoshoot, see

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is going to become a mother this month, recently got a photo shoot done for the cover page of Vogue magazine. Many of her pictures were shared by Anushka Sharma on Instagram. In one of these photos, she was wearing a stunning necklace. This necklace of his was designed by Sabyasachi. Sabyasachi himself has shared this information while sharing the picture of Anushka Sharma. Not only this, he has also told the characteristics of this necklace. Celebrity designer Sabyasachi wrote in an Instagram post, ‘This necklace is made of uncut diamond. Apart from this, rose quartz, cherry quartz, vintage gold coins have been used. This necklace is made from 18 carat gold.

7. In the last 6 years, Akshay Kumar has earned a bumper, knowing that he will fly!

Bollywood player Akshay Kumar has done all kinds of films. From romantic comedy to horror and biopic. There is nothing that Akshay Kumar cannot do. He is also the top in terms of fitness. Bollywood player Kumar is a natural actor. His Bollywood career has been very interesting. According to the latest report by Forbes, Akshay Kumar’s earnings for the last six years are around Rs 1,744 crore. Talking about the year 2020, Akshay Kumar earned around Rs 356.57 crore. In this, the fees of the actor, the profits of the film and the profits due to being in the role of the producer, all were counted, it was seen that Akshay Kumar made a lot of money.

8. Katrina Kaif accidentally shared photo with Vicky Kaushal, deleted in few minutes

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are both dating each other. Though neither of them has spoken openly on this, Vicky Kaushal has often been spotted at the actress’ house and at the party together. Photos of both are also often viral on social media. A few days ago, due to New Year celebrations, both of them once again came into the headlines. Both of them shared photos of celebrations separately, but fans had come to know that both are celebrating New Year together.

9. Mijan Jaffrey wants to marry Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda!

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has recently made her Instagram account public. His photos go viral without taking any time. Javed Jafri’s son Mizan Jafri’s name has been associated with Navya for some time. Both remain in the limelight due to talk of being in a relationship. In an interview, Mijan Jafri talked about relationship and marriage with Navya. In the conversation with Zoom, Mizan was asked that if you were given the option that whom would you choose from Sara Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Pandey to kill, marry and hook up? Mijan says that he would like to marry Navya, hook up with Sara Ali Khan and kill he would like Ananya Pandey.

10. Despite cool reviews, ‘Coolie No.1’ created this new record on Amazon Prime Video

Despite the negative review of Coolie No. 1 directed by David Dhawan of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Amazon Prime Video has seen over 3,700 Indian cities and towns in its opening weekend on Amazon Prime Video. The film has set a record as the most watched Christmas release on the streaming platform. This is the title of the most searched Amazon Prime video on the Internet in 2020. Varun Dhawan, who plays the porter in the film, said, ‘It has been a pleasure to experience a classic film that I have seen growing up, and it gives me so much love and appreciation and happiness from the audience. In a year like 2020, we wanted to bring a smile to the face of the audience with a similar story that entertains the whole family. ‘